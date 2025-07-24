Michael McClain, confidant of House Speaker Mike Madigan, sentenced to 2 years in ComEd 4 bribery case

Michael McClain, one of the so-called ComEd Four accused in a long-running bribery scheme to curry favor with Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday.

McClain and his "ComEd Four" codefendants were convicted last year of charges of conspiracy, bribery and falsifying documents.

Prosecutors accused McClain, former ComEd chief executive officer Anne Pramaggiore, retired ComEd vice president John Hooker, and former consultant Jay Doherty of using their influence to reward Madigan and his associates for about eight years beginning in 2011. In return, prosecutors said Madigan would help them pass legislation beneficial to ComEd.

Sentencing was delayed as the defendants tried to get a federal judge to dismiss all charges against them after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that narrowed the scope for federal criminal anti-corruption laws, but it did not work.

Pramaggiore was sentenced to two years in prison earlier this week, while Hooker was sentenced to 18 months last week.

Doherty, the former president of the City Club of Chicago, learns his fate Aug. 5.

In a separate case, Madigan himself was convicted in February of 10 corruption counts — including bribery conspiracy, bribery, and wire fraud — but acquitted him on seven other charges, while jurors were deadlocked on six other counts, following a four-month trial accusing him of running a yearslong criminal enterprise to enrich himself and his political allies.

McClain was also a defendant in that case, but the jury deadlocked on the charges against him.

Madigan and McClain were accused of conspiring with utility companies ComEd and AT&T to provide no-show jobs to Madigan's allies in exchange for the speaker's help on legislation. Prosecutors also accused Madigan of pressuring real estate developers to hire his private law firm, which specializes in property tax appeals.