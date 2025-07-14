Former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker gets 18 months in prison in bribery scheme

Retired ComEd vice president and lobbyist John Hooker was sentenced to a year and a half in prison Monday for conspiring to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Hooker was sentenced to 18 months in prison and a fine of $500,000 in U.S. District Court on Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

In 2023, a jury convicted Hooker, former ComEd lobbyist Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty of trying to bribe Madigan to arrange no-work contracts and high-paying jobs to his allies in exchange for favorable treatment.

Their sentencing was delayed until after the U.S. Supreme Court heard and ruled on a case that narrowed the scope for federal criminal anti-corruption laws, which led to the dismissal of some of the four defendants' convictions.

In a separate case, Madigan himself was convicted in February of 10 corruption counts – including bribery conspiracy, bribery, and wire fraud – but acquitted him on seven other charges, while jurors were deadlocked on six other counts, following a four-month trial accusing him of running a yearslong criminal enterprise to enrich himself and his political allies.

Madigan and his longtime political confidant Michael McClain were accused of conspiring with utility companies ComEd and AT&T to provide no-show jobs to Madigan's allies in exchange for the speaker's help on legislation. Prosecutors also accused Madigan of pressuring real estate developers to hire his private law firm, which specializes in property tax appeals.