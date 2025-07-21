Watch CBS News
Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore sentenced to 2 years for bribery charges linked to Michael Madigan

Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore was sentenced to two years in prison Monday for bribery charges connected to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Pramaggiore was one of the "ComEd Four" that were convicted last year of charges of conspiracy, bribery and falsifying documents.

Prosecutors accused Pramaggiore, former lobbyist Michael McClain, retired ComEd vice president John Hooker and former consultant Jay Doherty of using their influence to reward Madigan and his associates for about eight years beginning in 2011. In return, prosecutors said Madigan would help them pass legislation beneficial to ComEd.

Sentencing was delayed as the defendants tried to get a federal judge to dismiss all charges against them after the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling that narrowed the scope for federal criminal anti-corruption laws, but it did not work.

Monday Pramaggiore was sentenced to 24 months in prison and a $750,000 fine.

Last week, Hooker was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Madigan was convicted of bribery, conspiracy and fraud charges in a separate trial and sentenced to a seven and a half years in prison plus a $2.5 million fine in June. 

