Former Illinois Speaker Mike Madigan testifies about "quid pro quo" call from former Ald. Danny Solis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan was back on the witness stand on Wednesday, for a second day of questioning in his federal corruption trial.

Madigan, who made the surprise decision on Tuesday to testify in his own defense as he faces racketeering and bribery charges, was asked Wednesday asked about a recorded phone call with former Ald. Daniel Solis regarding the developers of a West Loop condo building.

Earlier in the trial, jurors heard the secret recording of that call, in which Solis said he believed the developers "understand how this works with the quid pro quo. The quid pro quo."

In a later hidden-camera video taken from Madigan's private office, the former speaker whispered: "Over the phone, you made a comment that there was a quid pro quo. You shouldn't be talking like that."

On Wednesday, Madigan testified that he was "surprised and concerned" that Solis had mentioned a "quid pro quo" arrangement at all.

Madigan testified that he believed Solis understood that he was not going to be involved in any quid pro quo arrangement.

Madigan, 82, and his co-defendant – longtime friend and political ally Michael McClain – are on trial on federal charges accusing the former speaker of using his power and influence to secure jobs for his allies and business for his own law firm, which helped developers with their real estate taxes.

Madigan and McClain face a 23-count indictment that charges them with racketeering, conspiracy, bribery, and wire fraud.

Prosecutors have said Madigan used his various political positions to arrange for paid, no-work jobs for his political workers, including at ComEd at AT&T. Madigan also is accused of pressuring real estate developers to hire the speaker's law firm involving property in Chinatown.

On the witness stand, Madigan made a great effort to distance himself from McClain, and acknowledged that his more than 40-year relationship with the lobbyist recently soured.

When it came to job recommendations, he said he handed resumes over to McClain, but was not aware of any "no show" jobs. He also said he never took any legislative action in exchange for jobs.

Madigan's decision to testify carries significant risks as he faces cross-examination from federal prosecutors. Defendants in federal corruption trials rarely decide to testify.

McClain's attorneys have predicted that Madigan would point the finger at him at the trial, but so far Madigan has only said he didn't authorize McClain to speak on his behalf.

"It didn't make any sense for him to take a stand if he wasn't going to come up with some alternative theory for some juror to hang their hat on to say, 'Hey, listen, maybe it was just McClain, but not Madigan,'" CBS News Chicago Legal Analyst Irv Miller said

Madigan's attorneys finished questioning the former speaker Wednesday morning before McClain's attorneys took their turn.

Madigan's legal team's final question on Wednesday drove home the message they were trying to sell to they jury.

"The big ending, which is always the last question you ask your client on direct examination in a criminal case, 'What was your overriding theme in being a public official? What did you consider your job?' And he said it was to help working families, and they sat down," Miller said.

Miller said it appears Madigan's case will boil down to his stance that "He was elected to represent his constituents, and he took that seriously."

Federal prosecutors will get to cross-examine Madigan when the trial resumes on Monday. The federal courthouse in Chicago is closed on Thursday for a National Day of Mourning for former President Jimmy Carter, and the trial takes Fridays off to allow the judge time to deal with other cases on his docket.