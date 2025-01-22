Closing arguments to begin in former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's corruption trial

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Closing arguments are set to begin Wednesday in the landmark racketeering conspiracy case against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

After more than three months of testimony from more than 60 witnesses, Madigan's corruption trial is drawing to a close.

U.S. District Judge John Blakey is expected to read the jury their instructions Wednesday morning before they hear closing arguments from prosecutors and defense attorneys. The lengthy instructions – totaling more than 100 pages – could take all morning on Wednesday, pushing the start of closing arguments until after lunch.

"It's going to take a long time for the judge to read them, and it will take a really long time for the jury to take these instructions back to the jury room and try to figure them out," CBS News Legal Analyst Irv Miller said of the jury instructions. "They're very complicated, and particularly in this case the lawyers and the judge couldn't agree on what some of these instructions should be. They couldn't agree on how to define the word 'corrupt.'"

Once closing arguments begin, they are expected to last through the end of the week, meaning jurors likely will begin deliberations on Monday.

Madigan, 82, and his co-defendant, political ally and confidant Michael McClain, are accused of running a criminal enterprise designed to enrich the former speaker and his associates and increase his political power.

Prosecutors have said ComEd and AT&T bribed Madigan by providing no-show jobs to his allies in an attempt to win his support for legislation they were seeking. They also have accused Madigan of pressuring real estate developers into hiring his law firm, which focused on property tax appeals.

Madigan spent a record 36 years as Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives, controlling whether legislation moved forward in Springfield.

Madigan, nicknamed "The Velvet Hammer," has denied any wrongdoing.

His defense team rested their case last week, after hoping to convince jurors prosecutors are overreaching by bringing a historic racketeering conspiracy claim against the man once considered Illinois' most power politician.

Over seven days of testimony, the defense called 12 witnesses, including Madigan, who testified for nearly 12 hours over four days.