Former Illinois House Speaker Madigan cross-examined by prosecutors as corruption trial continues

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan is facing cross-examination Monday in his own political corruption trial. He decided to take the stand last week to testify in his own defense.

Madigan has been on trial for months, facing racketeering conspiracy, bribery, and wire fraud charges.

There was a noticeable mood change in the courtroom after last week. Madigan appeared calm and collected, easily answering his own attorney's questions about his upbringing and his career as a legislator. On Monday, a much different story.

Madigan chose to take the witness stand last week—giving the prosecution days to prepare their cross-examination of the former speaker. The assistant U.S. attorney wasted no time jumping into what could be the most damaging evidence of the months-long trial.

A conversation between Madigan and his longtime associate and co-defendant, lobbyist Michael McClain, discussing no-show jobs the prosecution claims Madigan awarded his political workers.

McClain: "Remember, we got him that contract…"

Madigan: "Mhm"

McClain: "Well, if, if you remember."

Madigan: "Some of these guys have made out like bandits, Mike."

McClain: "... For very little work too."

Madigan: "Yeah."

McClain: "Very little work."

The prosecution continued to remind the jury about the crux of the case. That Madigan allegedly hired his confidants for his own benefit.

In another email, McClain uses the subject line "Our Friend" to discuss one of those jobs. The line is likely a reference to Madigan. It says, "Our friend has talked to Ed Moody... please initiate the paperwork."

Legal analyst Irv Miller listened to the cross-examination, reacting now to the difference between last week and Monday.

"That was a devastating piece of evidence that this judge ruled prior to the trial that should not come into evidence because it's so prejudicial. Because Madigan took the stand and testified, the judge ruled that opened up the door for that statement to now come in. Probably the most damaging piece of evidence that's been presented so far in the courtroom. So it's only because he decided to take the stand that Michael Madigan was confronted with that and had to suffer the jury hearing that statement."

Madigan's testimony is likely to last another few days as the jury listens to conversations, watches new videos, and hears the prosecution's rebuttal. Then, closing statements will be made before the case is left in the hands of the jury.