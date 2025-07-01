Michael Jordan's former Highland Park, Illinois, mansion listed on Airbnb

Michael Jordan's former Highland Park, Illinois mansion now listed on Airbnb

The Highland Park, Illinois, mansion once owned by Michael Jordan is now listed on Airbnb.

A listing says 12 guests can "live like the legend" on the 7.39-acre fenced and gated estate surrounded by mature pines.

"Enjoy putting on your professional-grade putting green, fishing in your private pond stocked with bass and bluegill, and swimming in your zero-entry infinity edge pool!" the listing reads. "Inside, enjoy your movie theatre, commercial gym, cigar lounge, wine cellar, pool tables, bars, salon, salt water aquariums, and full basketball court!"

The listing requires a minimum seven-night stay, and it isn't cheap. A weeklong trip over Labor Day weekend would cost nearly $121,000.

The 56,000 square-foot mansion sold in December 2024 for $9.5 million after 12 years on the market.

Jordan originally put the mansion up for sale with a $29 million asking price in 2012, and earlier this year dropped the asking price to $14,855,000. Adding up those digits results in a sum of 23 — Jordan's jersey number for all but 23 games of his time with the Bulls.

The house was built between 1993 and 1995, in accordance with Jordan's exact specifications, including its distinctive wrought iron front gate bearing his famous number 23.