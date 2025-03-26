Metra UP-NW trains stopped in both directions after car struck near Palatine; delays expected

Metra Union Pacific-Northwest trains are stopped in both directions after an outbound train struck a vehicle near Palatine Wednesday afternoon.

Metra tweeted that UP-NW train #629 was scheduled is stopped near Palatine after striking the vehicle. More information about what kind of vehicle was struck and whether anyone was inside at the time was not immediately available.

Outbound trains are stopped near Palatine, while inbound trains are stopped near Barrington.

The duration of the stoppage and delays are not currently known. The delays are likely to ripple through the afternoon commute.

Metra has not said when they expect UP-NW trains to start moving again. The agency said it will provide updates as soon as more information is available.

This is a developing story.