Metra train hits pedestrian near National Street in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a pedestrian in Elgin Thursday evening.
Metra Milwaukee District-West Train No. 2237 hit a pedestrian near the National Street stop.
Inbound and outbound trains were halted nearby Thursday evening, and extensive delays were expected.
This happened a day after a BSNF Railway line Metra train hit a truck on the tracks in Clarendon Hills. Christina Lopez, 72, was thrown from a train window and killed, and four others on the train were injured.
CHECK: Metra Updates
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.