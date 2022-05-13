Watch CBS News
Metra train hits pedestrian near National Street in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a pedestrian in Elgin Thursday evening.

Metra Milwaukee District-West Train No. 2237 hit a pedestrian near the National Street stop.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted nearby Thursday evening, and extensive delays were expected.

This happened a day after a BSNF Railway line Metra train hit a truck on the tracks in Clarendon Hills. Christina Lopez, 72, was thrown from a train window and killed, and four others on the train were injured.

