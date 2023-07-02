Metra adding extra lines for NASCAR Chicago Street Race

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're heading downtown for the race, but don't want to drive, Metra is adding extra service for race day.

It added service on the BNSF line to Aurora and the Rock Island line to Joliet.

Regular weekend service on other lines will continue as well.

Sunday passes are $7 dollars and are good for unlimited travel.

Metra expects high ridership on Sunday, so purchasing tickets in advance is encouraged.