Four new trains coming to Metra Electric Blue Island line service

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In encouraging news from Metra, the commuter rail agency says ridership keeps growing as people return to a regular commuting schedule after pandemic slowdowns. 

To accomodate more riders on the South Side, Metra is adding four trains to its Electric Blue Island line service, starting Monday morning. 

There will be two new trains from Blue Island to Millennium Station and two new trains from Millennium to Blue Island. 

First published on August 13, 2023 / 7:53 PM

