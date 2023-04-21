Watch CBS News
Local News

Metra begins construction on Rock Island station

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Construction is set to begin Friday at the 103rd and Washington heights Metra station on the Rock Island line.

The station will be expanded and undergo a complete rehab, adding features to make the station more accessible for passengers with disabilities.

The project is expected to wrap up in the fall.

The station will remain open during the construction, but the depot building will be off-limits.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 9:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.