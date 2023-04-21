Metra begins construction on Rock Island station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Construction is set to begin Friday at the 103rd and Washington heights Metra station on the Rock Island line.
The station will be expanded and undergo a complete rehab, adding features to make the station more accessible for passengers with disabilities.
The project is expected to wrap up in the fall.
The station will remain open during the construction, but the depot building will be off-limits.
