First holiday travel weekend kicks off with Real ID requirements at Chicago airports

Travel experts expect the roads and airports to be packed as Memorial Day weekend travel kicks off.

This will be the first holiday travel period with the new Real ID requirements at airports. Crews at O'Hare are on standby to help travelers navigate the new requirements, and they warn that delays are possible.

Chicago's airports are seeing a surge of passengers for the long holiday weekend, but Thursday was the busiest day at O'Hare Airport.

More travelers are expected at Midway Airport on Monday.

The Chicago Department of Aviation is expecting more than 1.8 million travelers between Midway and O'Hare airports, a 5% increase from last year.

Across the country, TSA expects to screen 18 million passengers and crew through the middle of next week.

AAA says more than three million people will be traveling by plane this year, a 2% jump from last year. Air travel overall is 2% more expensive this year.

Nationwide, on the road, Memorial Day weekend travel is already underway, and AAA is predicting a record 45.1 million people to travel over the next few days. That would break the Memorial Day travel weekend record set in 2005.

For the more than 39 million expected to hit the roads, gas prices are expected to hit a four-year low -- with the national average for unleaded regular gas at $3.19 a gallon. That's down 40 cents compared to last year.

Can I get on a plane without a Real ID?

Travelers will not be kicked off their flight if they don't have a Real ID.

The Transportation Security Administration said if you don't have a Real ID or passport, you can still fly but you will have to submit to a more intense identity verification process that involves collecting personal information like your name and current address to confirm your identity.

Once your identity is confirmed, you will then have to go through enhanced screening at TSA checkpoints.

Other compliant forms of ID include a military identification card or a Trusted Traveler card from a program like Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI or FAST. A full list of acceptable IDs can be found on the TSA website.

If you don't have acceptable ID, won't cooperate with additional identity verification, or your identity can't be confirmed, you will not be able to enter a security checkpoint.

If your ID is non-compliant, you may also be pulled out to a separate area to complete your screening process.