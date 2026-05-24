At least 21 people shot, wounded over Memorial Day weekend in Chicago

At least 21 people had been wounded in shootings across Chicago this Memorial Day weekend as of early Sunday afternoon.

The victims range in age from 14 to 51.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend at 8:40 p.m. Friday, a 38-year-old man was driving in his car in the 4100 block of South Karlov Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain. He drove to another location, where paramedics found him and took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was reported in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand.

At 6:57 p.m. Friday, a 32-year-old man was in the backyard of a home in the 5200 block of South Honore Street when he was shot in the left foot by an unknown person. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 8:53 p.m. Friday, two women, ages 31 and 32, were sitting in a gray car in the 700 block of North Avers Avenue when they heard gunshots and felt pain. The younger woman was shot twice each in the chest and arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, while the older woman was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. Both were in fair condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 10:06 a.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man was standing outside in the 7300 block of South Carpenter Street when two people came up and began shooting at him. The victim was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the lower body. The shooters ran off.

Shootings from Sunday