Mass shooting leaves 4 teenagers wounded in Chicago's Little Village community

Four teenagers were wounded early Sunday morning in a mass shooting in Chicago's Little Village community.

The shooting happened at 3:02 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, police said. Officers were in the area near the scene when they heard gunfire,

Officers toured the area and found four gunshot victims.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the right buttock, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the left calf, a 14-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the right arm, and another 16-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the right leg.

All four victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police said a male suspect they say ran off on foot before officers arrived.

CBS News Chicago crews saw large groups of teens gathered in different parts of the West Side Sunday morning, as late as 4 a.m. A park is located near the scene where the mass shooting happened, and CBS News Chicago's cameras captured a lot of young people walking around that area.

Video from the scene also shows police walking out two people who appear to be in handcuffs.

It is worth noting that just 24 hours earlier, Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago police Supt. Larry Snelling kicked off the Memorial Day weekend with an anti-violence campaign in Englewood, where they talked about the importance of parental connection and how unauthorized gatherings can be reckless and dangerous.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating the Little Village shooting Sunday morning.