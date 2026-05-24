Boy, 17, shot and wounded while walking outside on Chicago's Near West Side

A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting on the Near West Side.

At 2:04 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was standing outside in the 2000 block of West Randolph Street, near Hoyne Avenue, when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his body, police said. He self-transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where his condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody in the shooting as of late Sunday morning. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.