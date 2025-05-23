Memorial Day weekend 2025 events mark the unofficial start of summer in Chicago

It might not feel like summer outside but Memorial Day weekend means beaches are open and preparations for events and parades are underway.

It may be a little cold to jump into Lake Michigan but you can still enjoy a day by the water as all of Chicago's 22 beaches opened for the season Friday morning.

You can check swim conditions on the Chicago Park District's website to make sure your preferred location is actually open for taking a dip.

There's no admission fee at Chicago beaches, and they're open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through Labor Day on Sept 1.

For those looking to observe the more solemn, serious meaning behind Memorial Day, a wreath laying ceremony will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Daley Plaza to honor fallen soldiers. Gold Star families and members of the military are expected to attend.

Saturday also brings the annual Memorial Day Parade down State Street. The route goes from Lake Street to Van Buren Street, and the keynote address will be given by retired Army Major General William J. Walker, who has served for more than 30 years.

CBS News Chicago's own Audrina Sinclair will serve as the parade's emcee. The parade steps off after the wreath-laying ceremony, at 12 p.m.

If you're just looking for a good time and great live music performances, Sueños Music Festival returns to Grant Park Saturday and Sunday, with headlining sets from Shakira on Saturday and Don Omar on Sunday.

Street closures for the festival have already begun. Click here to see everything you need to know.

Chicago mayor announces summer safety plan ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling outlined their summer safety plans on Thursday.

Data shows last Memorial Day weekend, 41 people were shot in Chicago, 12 of them fatally.

As the mayor outlined the city's summer safety plan, Johnson said shootings overall this year are down 36% compared to the same time last year; homicides and other violent crimes are down 21%.

In order to keep violence down, the mayor called on help from community groups, like Brilliance and Excellence, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting safe and peaceful communities.

The CTA said, beginning June 23, they're going to give 250 students and young adults a 7-week paid summer internship.

And the Chicago Park District said they're bringing back late-night basketball and soccer games to provide a safe nighttime activity for youths.

Sara Tenenbaum Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

contributed to this report.