Sueños Music Festival 2025 in Grant Park Memorial Day weekend: Street closures, lineup, more

Sueños Music Festival returns to Grant Park this Memorial Day weekend with headlining performances from Shakira and Don Omar.

Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.

When is Sueños Music Festival and what is the 2025 lineup?

Sueños Music Festival will be held in Grant Park on May 24 and 25. Single-day and two-day passes are still available for purchase.

The 2025 lineup includes headlining sets from Shakira on Saturday and Don Omar on Sunday. There's also a special Sunday performance from Groupo Frontera.

Other performers include Arangel, El Alfa, Oscar Maydon, Tito Double P, Jhayco, Wisin, Kapo, Gordo, Maria Becerra, Dei V and more.

Click here to see the full lineup and purchase tickets.

Set scheduled times are available here.

A list of Sueños 2025 afterparties is available here.

Street closures and how to get there

Street closures are already in effect for the festival. Balbo Drive between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed as of Wednesday through May 31 for the festival set up, performances, and take-down.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to take the CTA to Grant Park for the festival. The closes CTA stops are the Red Line Jackson, Harrison or Roosevelt Stations.

You can also take Metra to Sueños, via the Metra Electric Line and exiting at the Van Buren Street Station.

There will be complimentary bike valet for attendees at a tent near Buckingham Fountain that will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

There are designated rideshare pick-up and drop-off locations in place for the festival at 11th Street and Wabash. To request a ride when leaving the festival, you will need to exit Grant Park and walk west of State Street or north toward Jackson Drive between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive to leave the geofencing area for rideshare drivers.

If you want to drive, Millennium Garages beneath Grant Park, Maggie Daley Park and Millennium Park is the most convenient parking option. You can purchase parking in advance at special rates for 12 or 24 hour parking at Millennium Lakeside Garage or Millennium Park Garage online. There is also a discount for multi-day parking with a special code. Get more information on parking and commonly asked travel questions here.

What is the bag policy and other things to know before I go?

All bags at Sueños Music Festival will be searched, organizers said. All bags larger than 6 in. by 9 in. must be fully clear and made of plastic, vinyl or PVC, and cannot be larger than 12 in. by 6 in. by 12 in. Small clutch purses and fanny packs smaller than 6 in. by 9 in do not have to be clear, but can have only one pocket.

Bags are restricted to small purses, toes and drawstring bags only.

Hydration packs are allowed and do not have to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquids and have more than two pockets.

See more rules and a list of allowed and prohibited items here.