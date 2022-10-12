Watch CBS News
Local News

Members of Chicago's Jewish community partnering with North Lawndale to build sukkahs

/ CBS Chicago

Members of Chicago's Jewish community partnering with North Lawndale to build sukkahs
Members of Chicago's Jewish community partnering with North Lawndale to build sukkahs 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Members of Chicago's Jewish community will partner with neighbors in North Lawndale to find new meaning in the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. 

Part of the observance includes building temporary shelters called sukkahs.

Local architects helped build the sukkahs as part of the Chicago Sukkah Design Festival. The festival will take place on October 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3615 W. Douglas Blvd. 

 After the holiday ends this coming Sunday, the shelters will become permanent spaces for the community.

You can get more information here. 

First published on October 12, 2022 / 7:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.