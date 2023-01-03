Mega Millions jackpot grows to $940 million after no winner in latest drawing

Winning numbers for $785 million Mega Millions drawn Winning numbers for $785 million Mega Millions drawn 00:25

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot grew to $940 million Wednesday after no one matched all the winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were: 25-29-33-41-44 and Mega Ball 18.

Two tickets sold in Massachusetts won $10,000 each. They were sold at the Falmouth Lodge of Elks and Winner Spot Convenience in Stoughton.

Friday's jackpot will be the fourth-largest prize in the game's history and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.

The $940 million is what a winner who takes the annuity option would get. That's paid out in 29 annual installments. But winners almost always choose the cash option, which for Friday's drawing will be at least an estimated $483.5 million.

Federal taxes are taken out and, depending on where the winner lives, state taxes are, as well.

There have now been 23 drawings since the jackpot was last won back on October 14.

Mega Millions' largest ever jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018.

Tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.



The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.