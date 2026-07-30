McHenry County coroner working to ID partial remains pulled from Fox River

The McHenry County Coroner's Office is investigating after partial human remains were discovered in the Fox River, according to McHenry County Coroner Dr. Michael Rein.

Rein said the Coroner's Office was notified by the McHenry County Sheriff around 9:20 p.m. on July 29, 2026, to investigate the discovery.

"At this time, we have not yet been able to positively identify the remains that were found," Rein said in a statement. "We understand how difficult this uncertainty is for the families and loved ones awaiting answers, and our team is working diligently and with the utmost care to establish a positive identification as quickly as possible. We appreciate the public's patience and understanding as this process continues."

The Coroner's Office said it continues to work collaboratively with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, and the McHenry Township Fire Department as the investigation proceeds.

The discovery comes just days after authorities identified 48-year-old Magdalena Jablonska, of Des Plaines, as the woman killed in a high-speed boat crash on the Fox River near Riverside Drive, south of the McHenry Dam, on Saturday, July 25. Richard Stevenson, 45, of Lisle, has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI in connection with that crash; prosecutors said his blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit at the time. Stevenson remains in custody and is due back in court Aug. 5. Jablonska's family has since spoken publicly about her death.

It is not yet known whether the remains found in the river are connected to the boat crash or to any other incident. Authorities have not released further details, and the identification process remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.