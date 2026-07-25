Investigation underway after reported boat crash on Fox River in McHenry County

Part of the Fox River is closed following a reported boat crash in McHenry County on Saturday afternoon.

It happened near Riverside Drive south of the McHenry Dam.

Initial reports say the crash involved two boats and at least one of them may have flipped over.

It is unclear if any people were hurt.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office says the Fox River is closed from the dam to South Stilling Drive for the investigation and is telling people to avoid the area.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is also investigating.