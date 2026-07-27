Man due in court on charges in fatal boat crash on Fox River

A Lisle, Illinois, man was due in court Monday, accused of causing a deadly boat crash on the Fox River this past weekend.

Richard Stevenson, 45, was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence after investigators said the triple-engine pontoon boat he was operating collided with another boat on Saturday — killing one woman and injuring another.

A passenger on the boat with Stevenson suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Stevenson left the scene and was taken into custody early Sunday morning.

CBS News Chicago has obtained multiple videos that show the pontoon racing down the river what was estimated to be about 70 mph just before the crash.

The boat's three-engine setup also drew attention. Some boating experts have questioned whether that much power is necessary on a pontoon.

"It's becoming more common, but in my opinion, it seems a little bit overkill," said Ben Brandano with Boat Safe Chicago.

Stevenson was to appear for a detention hearing at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in McHenry County court in Woodstock. The hearing could reveal what investigators believe led to the deadly collision, and whether prosecutors ask a judge to keep Stevenson in custody as the case moves forward.

The woman who was killed has yet to be identified. CBS News Chicago is also awaiting an update on the condition of the second victim.