Woman killed in Fox River boat crash identified as Magdalena Jablonska, of Des Plaines

Authorities have identified the woman who was killed in a high-speed boat crash over the weekend on the Fox River in unincorporated McHenry County, Illinois.

The McHenry County Coroner's Office said 48-year-old Magdalena Jablonska, of Des Plaines, was killed in the crash on Saturday afternoon on the Fox River near Riverside Drive south of the McHenry Dam. An autopsy determined she died of blunt force injuries to her body and head.

Authorities said the man who caused the crash had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit at the time.

Richard Stevenson, 45, of Lisle, has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence.

According to charges filed by McHenry County prosecutors, Stevenson had his triple-engine pontoon boat operating at full throttle in a no-wake zone when he collided with another boat. Prosecutors said Stevenson was going nearly 80 mph at the time.

Stevenson remained at the scene and was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, where prosecutors say a toxicology report showed his blood alcohol content was 0.236, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08.

Jablonska was in the passenger's seat of the other boat at the time of the crash, and prosecutors said she was killed instantly. Her husband, who was driving their boat, was seriously hurt, but survived.

Prosecutors said two people riding in Stevenson's boat at the time of the crash were not seriously injured. Stevenson's passengers told investigators he was stumbling on the dock before the crash.

A judge has ordered Stevenson to remain in jail while he awaits trial. He is due back in court on Aug. 5.

Illinois Conservation Police, who are leading the investigation, are asking for the public's help in determining exactly what happened before the crash. Police said they want to hear from anyone who saw the crash, saw either of the boats involved before the crash, or might have photos or video taken in the area around the time of the crash.

Witnesses can contact Illinois Conservation Police by completing an online incident report form.