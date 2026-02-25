Man wounded in shooting near McDonald's in Back of the Yards

A man was wounded in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon near a McDonald's in the Back of the Yard neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

Police said, around 4:35 p.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the 4100 block of South Ashland Avenue. Officers had cordoned off the parking lot of the McDonald's restaurant on that block, but it was unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the restaurant

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon. Area 1 detectives were investigating.