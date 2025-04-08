Elementary school in Gary, Indiana reopens 3 weeks after tornado damaged gym's roof

An elementary school in Gary, Indiana, reopened on Tuesday, nearly three weeks after a tornado tore off part of the roof of the gym.

The tornado hit Frankie Woods McCullough Academy on March 19. Classes were cancelled the rest of that week, and the following week was the school's scheduled spring break.

Students were moved to another school last week while crews assessed the damage and make plans for repairs.

On Tuesday, students were allowed to return to McCullough. The damage from the tornado was limited to the school gym which has been cordoned off while it is repaired.

Officials said all operations at the school will resume at their normal times. Students who take the bus will be dropped off and picked up at door E, adjacent to the gym entrance.