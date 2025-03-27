Students at Gary, Indiana school damaged by tornado to move to another building next week

Students at an elementary school that was damaged when tornados touched down in Gary, Indiana last week will return from spring break next week at another school while officials continue to assess damage and plan repairs.

The roof of Frankie Woods McCullough Academy, at 3757 W. 21st Ave., was partially torn off last Wednesday evening when three tornadoes touched down in Gary. Classes were cancelled the rest of last week, and this week was spring break.

Gary Community School Corporation officials said next week, teachers and students at McCullough will report to the Gary Area Career Center, at 1800 E. 35th Ave., at their regularly scheduled times.

Students in kindergarten through 2nd grade will attend classes in the facility's Industrial Clinic, while students in 3rd through 5th grade will be assigned to classrooms "to ensure an environment accommodating to standardized testing," school district officials said in a letter to parents.

Officials said McCullough parents who drive their kids to school should drop them off between 7:15 and 7:30 a.m., and pick them up at 2:30 p.m.

McCullough students who walk to school should walk to McCullough Academy, and arrive no later than 7:15 p.m., so that buses can take them to the Gary Area Career Center. Buses will then take them back to McCullough at the end of the school day, arriving between 2:45 and 3 p.m.

Students who already take buses to McCullough will get picked up at their normal stops and regularly scheduled times to get to the Gary Area Career Center, and will be dropped off at their normal stops after school.

Officials said McCullough students will get breakfast and lunch at the Gary Area Career Center, along with "any other accommodations required to ensure that effective teaching and learning takes place."

It's unclear when students and teachers will be able to return to McCullough, as the school district said it is still working to assess damage and develop a plan for repairs.

"We will continue to provide periodic updates to this plan as information is received regarding the restoration of impacted areas of the school property," officials said in a letter to parents.

Parents with questions about plans at McCullough can call the school at (219) 944-7301.

The video above is from a previous report.