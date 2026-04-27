Mayor Brandon Johnson taps former Exelon executive David Glockner as Chicago's next inspector general

Mayor Brandon Johnson on Monday nominated former Exelon executive and former federal prosecutor David Glockner as the city's next inspector general, replacing Deborah Witzburg, who stepped down last week when her four-year term expired.

Glockner, who most recently served as Executive Vice President for Compliance, Audit, and Risk at Exelon, the parent company of ComEd, also previously spent more than 24 years as a federal prosecutor in Chicago.

His nomination must be approved by the City Council.

"David Glockner is a seasoned public servant with the experience, independence, and integrity needed to serve as the City's watchdog and strengthen accountability across our operations," Johnson said in a statement.

Glockner spent nearly six years as an executive at Exelon, where he led their compliance and ethics program. During his time at Exelon, he led an overhaul of the company's compliance, ethics, and investigations program following the ComEd bribery scandal. The so-called "ComEd Four" were convicted of a conspiracy to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who himself was convicted last year of bribery conspiracy, bribery, and wire fraud charges.

Before his time at Exelon, Glockner was chief compliance officer at Citadel LLC, the hedge fund founded by billionaire Ken Griffin.

He's also a former regional director for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, where he oversaw regulatory compliance and internal investigations, according to the mayor's office.

From 1987 to 2012, he was also a federal prosecutor in Chicago, finishing his career their as chief of the criminal division during the time when the U.S. Attorney's office secured the convictions of former governors George Ryan and Rod Blagojevich on corruption charges.

From 2014 to 2024, he was a part-time professor at the University of Illinois College of Law, where he co-taught a cybersecurity law course.

As the city's inspector general, Glockner would lead the city's top watchdog agency, tasked with investigating corruption, waste, and fraud at all levels of city government. If confirmed by the City Council, he would serve as inspector general for four years, and could be nominated for additional terms.