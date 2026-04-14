Former ComEd CEO, lobbyist to be released from prison, granted new trial

Former ComEd chief executive officer Anne Pramaggiore and lobbyist Michael McClain have both been released from prison on appeal bonds, and Pramaggiore will be getting a new trial.

A panel from the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled that Pramaggiore will be granted an appeal bond pending a new trial on charges of conspiracy, bribery, and falsifying documents.

"Our opinion granting a new trial will follow," the court's order states.

McClain was also given bond, on the grounds that he was not likely to pose a flight risk or danger to anyone's safety, and because his "appeal raises a substantial question that will result in an order for a new trial," the court's order added.

Prosecutors accused McClain, Pramaggiore, retired ComEd vice president John Hooker, and former consultant Jay Doherty of using their influence to reward former Illinois House Speaker Madigan and his associates for about eight years beginning in 2011. In return, prosecutors said Madigan would help them pass legislation beneficial to ComEd.

Sentencing was delayed as the defendants tried to get a federal judge to dismiss all charges against them after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that narrowed the scope for federal criminal anti-corruption laws, but it did not work.

Last July, Pramaggiore and McClain both were sentenced to two years in prison. Hooker was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in the case and Doherty was sentenced to 1 year. Neither Hooker nor Doherty appealed their convictions and have already been released from prison.

In a separate case, Madigan himself was convicted in February 2025 of 10 corruption counts — including bribery conspiracy, bribery, and wire fraud — but acquitted him on seven other charges, while jurors were deadlocked on six other counts, following a four-month trial accusing him of running a yearslong criminal enterprise to enrich himself and his political allies.

Madigan was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison in June. His high-powered attorneys have petitioned the same appeals court to overturn his conviction.

McClain was also a defendant in the Madigan case, but the jury deadlocked on the charges against him.