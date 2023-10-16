Top aide to Mayor Brandon Johnson to lead delegation to Mexico border amid Chicago migrant crisis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A top aide to Mayor Brandon Johnson will lead a delegation of Chicago leaders on a visit to the Mexico border as Chicago continues to struggle with an influx of asylum seekers.

Deputy Mayor of Immigrant, Migrant, and Refugee Rights Beatriz Ponce de Leon and "a small delegation of city, state, faith and philanthropic leaders" will visit the border this week, beginning on Tuesday, according to the mayor's office. They plan to visit the Texas cities of El Paso, San Antonio, McAllen, and Brownsville, which is where most of the migrants arriving in Chicago over the past year have been sent from.

"The purpose of this trip is to review operations at federal processing centers, and municipal and NGO-led transit sites, and begin discussions with local stakeholders about ways to alleviate the financial and operations challenges in both Chicago and at the border. A point of emphasis will be establishing better lines of communication and collecting migrant data to expedite work authorization processing and the transition to self-sufficiency," the mayor's office said in a news release. "The Chicago delegation will also be sharing pertinent information about extreme housing and weather conditions currently facing asylum seekers in Chicago, and the immense challenges awaiting those without verified sponsors. The delegation will brief the Mayor and other leaders upon their return in advance of a follow-up trip to secure concrete deliverables."

Meantime, Mayor Johnson and other senior aides will stay in Chicago as they continue to work to find more shelter space for thousands of newly arrived migrants in Chicago. Originally, it had been expected Johnson himself would be part of the trip to the border.

As of Monday morning, more than 18,500 migrants have arrived in Chicago since last August. More than 11,200 of those were staying in city-operated shelters in Chicago, while another more than 3,800 others were living in police stations or at the city's airports while waiting for space in a shelter.