Renderings show proposed Chicago migrant base camp

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 has a first look at what a migrant tent base camp might look like.

There are proposed renderings for a site at 38th and California

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has those details, as construction crews get to work.

Work is underway and if the plans seen by CBS 2 are any indication, the space will be the site of an intake center, dining area, and housing, according to CBS 2 sources, for migrants.

Signs that point to a possible tent base camp are up. Drafts of the proposal out in the open, even on the windshield of a contractor's car.

The same in the hands of the people on site. The rendering offers a new idea of what a tent base camp might look like.

There are multiple areas for housing, a few for sanitation, a central location for dining, and a spot for intake.

The draft takes up almost an entire city block and borders residential homes as well as Metra tracks.

The developments contradict what CBS 2 heard from Alderwoman Julia Ramirez (12th) whose office told CBS 2 she was unaware of crews working here on Monday.

Ramirez's office maintains the city only told her they're "surveying" the area, though the Johnson administration does not need aldermanic approval to move forward with a base camp.

Mayor Brandon Johnson released a statement saying he and other senior aides will forgo a trip to the southern border so they can focus on adding shelter space for new arrivals -- which could include a tent base camp.

He will be sending a small delegation to his place on Tuesday.

Next Tuesday, Alderwoman Ramirez will host a meeting for constituents to talk about their concerns at 6:00 p.m. at Thomas Kelly College Preparatory High School.

It's unclear how long the work is expected to take or how long until people move in.