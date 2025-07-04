Tinley Park man charged in deadly shooting of another man in Greater Grand Crossing

A Tinley Park man was charged in connection with the deadly shooting of another man in the Great Grand Crossing neighborhood back in May.

Essian McGinnis, 34, was arrested on Tuesday at O'Hare Airport by members of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police said McGinnis was identified as the offender who allegedly shot and killed a 40-year-old man on May 11, in the 7500 block of South Normal Avenue.

McGinnis is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

No additional information was available.