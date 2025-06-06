Man found guilty of killing, dismembering Sade Robinson after first date in Milwaukee

Trial begins for man charged with killing Sade Robinson in Milwaukee

A Milwaukee man was found guilty on Friday of killing and dismembering a 19-year-old college student on the night of their first date.

Prosecutors charged Maxwell Anderson in April 2024 with first-degree intentional homicide, dismembering a corpse, arson and hiding a corpse in connection with Sade Robinson's death. The jury convicted Anderson on all four counts.

Investigators believe Anderson killed her on their first date on April 1, 2024, dismembered her body and spread her remains around Milwaukee County. Robinson was last seen alive at Anderson's home.

Her arm was found at a Waukegan beach.

Robinson's 2020 Civic was found torched the next day, and video showed Anderson leaving the scene where the burned car was found, prosecutors said. He was arrested two days later in a traffic stop by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office.

Anderson's attorney, Tony Cotton, argued during the eight-day trial that no DNA links Anderson to the crimes. Cotton did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Friday's verdicts.

Anderson faces a mandatory life sentence in prison when he's sentenced Aug. 15.

