Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found guilty of killing, dismembering Sade Robinson after first date in Milwaukee

/ CBS/AP

Trial begins for man charged with killing Sade Robinson in Milwaukee
Trial begins for man charged with killing Sade Robinson in Milwaukee 00:32

A Milwaukee man was found guilty on Friday of killing and dismembering a 19-year-old college student on the night of their first date.

Prosecutors charged Maxwell Anderson in April 2024 with first-degree intentional homicide, dismembering a corpse, arson and hiding a corpse in connection with Sade Robinson's death. The jury convicted Anderson on all four counts.

Investigators believe Anderson killed her on their first date on April 1, 2024, dismembered her body and spread her remains around Milwaukee County. Robinson was last seen alive at Anderson's home.

Her arm was found at a Waukegan beach.  

Robinson's 2020 Civic was found torched the next day, and video showed Anderson leaving the scene where the burned car was found, prosecutors said. He was arrested two days later in a traffic stop by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office.  

Anderson's attorney, Tony Cotton, argued during the eight-day trial that no DNA links Anderson to the crimes. Cotton did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Friday's verdicts.

Anderson faces a mandatory life sentence in prison when he's sentenced Aug. 15.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report.

Elyssa Kaufman contributed to this report.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.