Severed arm found in Waukegan, Illinois confirmed to be murdered Milwaukee woman's

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- A severed arm that washed up on the beach in Waukegan last month is now confirmed to have belonged to a woman who was murdered and dismembered in Milwaukee.

Waukegan police were called at 8:36 p.m. Saturday, May 11, to the Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Sea Horse Dr. A person walking on the beach had found a severed human arm.

On Tuesday morning, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division revealed that DNA testing had concluded that as suspected, the arm belonged to 19-year-old Sade Robinson, who was killed and dismembered in April.

Sade Robinson Family Photo

Maxwell Anderson, 33, is charged with her murder.

Authorities said on Monday, April 1, Robinson met Anderson for a first date at the Twisted Fisherman seafood restaurant on West Canal Street in Milwaukee.

Robinson was last seen alive at Anderson's home.

Robinson's 2020 Civic was found torched the next day, and video showed Anderson leaving the scene where the burned car was found, prosecutors said. He was arrested two days later in a traffic stop by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office.

Prosecutors said Anderson mutilated Robinson's body, then dropped parts of her around the Milwaukee area.

A leg severed at the hip was found by a passer-by down a bluff in Milwaukee's 'Warnimont Park on the evening of April 2, and then a foot was found four days later near 31st and Galena streets in Milwaukee's Walnut Hill neighborhood, CBS 58 reported.

More remains were found in the weeks afterward. A torso and an arm were found at a remote stretch of tree-lined Lake Michigan beach in South Milwaukee on April 18, and then the arm washed up in Waukegan—53 miles from Milwaukee.