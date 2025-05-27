Jury selection begins for trial of man charged with killing, dismembering woman in Milwaukee

Jury selection begins in trial of man accused of killing Milwaukee college student

Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of murdering a Milwaukee college student after their first date.

Sade Robinson, 19, was murdered in April of last year. Her dismembered body parts were found in the Milwaukee Area, and her arm was found at a Waukegan beach.

Maxwell Anderson, 33, is charged with her murder and is now going on trial.

Authorities said on Monday, April 1, 2024, Robinson met Anderson for a first date at the Twisted Fisherman seafood restaurant on West Canal Street in Milwaukee.

Robinson was last seen alive at Anderson's home.

Robinson's 2020 Civic was found torched the next day, and video showed Anderson leaving the scene where the burned car was found, prosecutors said. He was arrested two days later in a traffic stop by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office.

Prosecutors said Anderson mutilated Robinson's body, then dropped parts of her around the Milwaukee area.

Anderson faces four felony charges — first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, arson of property other than a building, and hiding a corpse, CBS 58 in Milwaukee reported. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Tuesday, 40 potential jurors were questioned, and 12 women and three men were picked, CBS 58 reported.

Prosecutors plan to call 250 witnesses to the stand in Anderson's trial — nearly half of them law enforcement.