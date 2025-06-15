Watch CBS News
Matteson man charged with impersonating police officer during ICE protest in Chicago

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
A man was charged with impersonating a police officer during Thursday's ICE protest in downtown Chicago.

Willie Mathews Jr., 21, of Matteson, Illinois, is facing felony charges including false personation of a police officer with a weapon, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and forgery.

Chicago police said officers were on patrol Thursday around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of South Michigan Avenue when they received a radio call about a suspicious man wearing "police identifiers."

Police sources said the man [Mathews] was wearing a black polo shirt with the word "police" on the back and a black bag with a police patch on it. However, he wasn't an officer and could not provide valid police credentials. 

Police sources also said he was openly carrying a loaded semi-automatic pistol. The man has a FOID card, but told police he did not have a concealed carry license.

He also had badges and documents saying he was part of a "special police team" at the time of his arrest.

He is expected to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday. 

