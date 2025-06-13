Watch CBS News
Man in custody for impersonating officer while carrying weapon during ICE protests in the Loop

Jeramie Bizzle
A man is in custody after police said he impersonated an officer during the ICE protests in the Loop Thursday afternoon.

Chicago police said officers were on patrol in the 200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. when they received a radio call about a suspicious man wearing "police identifiers."

The 21-year-old man did not provide valid police credentials and was arrested.

Officers said a weapon was recovered, but did not specify what type.

Charges are pending.

Area 3 detectives are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. CBS News will provide updates as they become available. 

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

