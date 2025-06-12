Chicago protest planned today calling for ICE tactical units to stand down

Chicago protest planned today calling for ICE tactical units to stand down

Chicago protest planned today calling for ICE tactical units to stand down

A Chicago protest is planned for Thursday afternoon by immigration advocates, who are calling for ICE tactical teams sent by the Trump Administration to stand down.

Those ICE tactical teams were one of the catalysts for protests in Los Angeles that have lasted nearly a week now. City officials confirmed Trump had given these teams 48 hours notices to be ready to be deployed to Chicago, with mini-tanks and riot gear, to target undocumented immigrants.

Advocates and community leaders said they've already received word as of Thursday morning that ICE agents have been spotted at a Loop Metra and Amtrak station.

They say ICE is not welcome here in the city.

Leaders of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights gathered ahead of the afternoon protest Thursday morning, calling for ICE to stand down and condemning arrests by ICE agents in the South Loop last week.

The city said tactical ICE operations could begin as soon as today. The purpose is to target undocumented immigrants wherever they are, including at work.

Some community leaders are advising people to call ICIRR family support network and hotline if there are any suspected ICE sightings. They spoke passionately about why action is needed amid these widespread roundups.

"Hundreds of mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, are on the line," said Antionio Guttierez, co-founder of Organized Communities Against Deportation. "Our democracy and freedom is on the line."

Thursday's protest is set to begin at 4 p.m. at Ida B Wells and Michigan Avenue, near Grant Park.

Saturday, Chicago's "No Kings" protest will be held in Daley Plaza at 12 p.m. Thousands are expected to attend.