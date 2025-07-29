Watch CBS News
Local News

Massive police response called to Westfield Old Orchard shopping center in Skokie, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Marissa Sulek
Marissa Sulek
Reporter
Marissa Sulek joined CBS News Chicago in January 2025. Before Chicago, Marissa was a general assignment reporter in Nashville at WSMV, where she was nominated for Mid-South Emmy Awards for her reporting on the deadly flooding in rural Waverly.
Read Full Bio
Marissa Sulek,
Kris Habermehl, Beth Fruehling, Vince Floress, Greg Kelly

/ CBS Chicago

A massive police presence was dispatched to Westfield Old Orchard mall in the north Chicago suburb of Skokie Tuesday afternoon.

Skokie police said a temporary lockdown was enacted when they were called to the scene between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

The lockdown was later lifted and customers were allowed to return to the mall after being told to avoid the area, but police did not specify exactly what happened. Business as usual had resumed by 4 p.m., with people visiting the stores at Old Orchard and restaurant such as Maggiano's.

Police said reports of shots fired were not credible.

A business owner reported receiving an alert from the mall about a person with a gun on the property. Someone who answered the phone at a hair salon at the mall reported being told to shelter in place.

From CBS News Skywatch, a line of Skokie police squad cars was seen outside the Macy's store in the mall as the events unfolded. At least eight squad cars were spotted at the scene.

Squad cars were also seen outside the Nordstrom store at the mall.

Video later showed two people being taken into custody and led away from the scene into separate police cars.

Police later responded to the Old Orchard Towers medical and office buildings nearby. A source inside the towers said security told those working inside to barricade themselves in place, as security could not get over to lock down the buildings.

Skokie police said as of 4 p.m., they were still investigating.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue