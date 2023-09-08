Watch CBS News
Mass Transit detectives seek to identify suspects in robbery on CTA bus

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mass Transit Detectives are asking for the public's assistance with identifying two suspects responsible for a robbery on a CTA bus last month.

Authorities said the incident happened around 9:07 p.m. on Aug. 23. 

The victim was riding the bus on her way to work when three women and one male got on the bus and began attacking her. The offenders took her cell phone before fleeing the scene.

The robbers were said to be between 23 and 33 years of age.

suspects-in-storng-armed-robbery-on-cta.jpg
Mass Transit Detectives

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-745-4706.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 10:44 AM

