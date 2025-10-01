Padres' Mason Miller makes postseason history with 104 mph pitch against Cubs

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller made Major League Baseball playoff history on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of their NL Wild Card Series.

The hard-throwing pitcher hit 104.5 mph on the radar gun in the bottom of the seventh inning on a called third strike to Carson Kelly, the fastest pitch in the postseason since Statcast started tracking in 2008. Miller painted the bottom left corner of the strike zone with the pitch, which broke the record previously held by Aroldis Chapman of 104.2 mph.

"One hundred and four, we love that," Padres manager Mike Shildt said after the game.

Miller finished Wednesday with five strikeouts over 1 2/3 innings pitched. He was removed from the game after he hit Michael Busch. In Tuesday's appearance, Miller's postseason debut, the right-handed pitcher struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Of the nine batters who have faced Miller so far this season, five have struck out swinging, three have struck out looking and one was hit by a pitch.

Miller — from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania — also owns the record for the hardest recorded pitch in MLB All-Star Game history after reaching 103.6 mph in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. He was acquired by the Padres in a trade with the Athletics in July.

The finale of the best-of-three series is on Thursday at Wrigley Field. The winner will face the top-seeded Milwaukee Brewers.