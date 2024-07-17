Pittsburgh's Mason Miller throws hardest recorded pitch in MLB All-Star Game history

ARLINGTON (KDKA) - All eyes were focused on Texas on Tuesday night as the Pirates rookie phenom Paul Skenes began the night as the National League's starting pitcher in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

In the 94th Midsummer Classic, Skenes was able to toss a scoreless first inning, facing four batters, and showing off his triple-digit skills, topping out at 100.1 mph.

His first batter was the Guardians' Steven Kwan who hit into a pop-fly for the first out, followed by a comebacker from Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles.

Skenes then walked the Yankees Juan Soto but it led to the matchup everyone wanted to see - Paul Skenes vs. Aaron Judge.

The showdown was short-lived as Judge swung at the first pitch, a 99.7 mph fastball, which was quickly converted into a force out to end the inning.

That would be all for Skenes on Tuesday night, but it wasn't just the rookie pitcher making Pittsburgh proud.

Bryan Reynolds goes 1 for 2

With the National League trailing 5-3 in the top of the seventh, the Pirates slugger got his chance to help spark a rally for the NL All-Stars.

He would launch a single to left field, advancing the Reds' Elly De La Cruz to second base, giving the NL a chance to tie the game.

That rally would fall short as the next batter, Colorado's Ryan McMahon, striking out.

Reynolds would get another chance in the top of the ninth, but a strikeout on a foul tip would end the game, giving the American League a 5-3 victory.

Pittsburgh native strikes out two

As all eyes were on Skenes getting the start, another Pittsburgh pitcher would find themselves in the spotlight.

Bethel Park's Mason Miller would take the hill for the American League in the fifth inning representing the Oakland Athletics.

Not only did Miller strike out the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani with an 89 mph slider, he threw a fastball that reached 103.6 mph, the hardest pitch thrown in an MLB All-Star Game since pitch tracking began in 2008.

He would finish his appearance by striking out Trea Turner, giving him two strikeouts.

The Pirates return home this weekend to take on the MLB's best team, the Philadelphia Phillies, in a three-game series starting on Friday at 6:40 p.m. at PNC Park.