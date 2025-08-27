Pastor asks for help finding missing parishioner, 83-year-old Marvin Armstead

A Chicago pastor is asking for help finding one of her parishioners, who has been missing from the South Side for nearly a week.

Rev. Mary Richardson, pastor of God's Way Apostolic Faith Church in Auburn Gresham, said 83-year-old Marvin Armstead was last seen on Thursday in a courtroom.

Marvin Armstead Facebook/Chinta Strausberg

He had been in jail for shoplifting, and Richardson said she asked courtroom officials to call her first before releasing him, because of his mental health issues.

She said she wasn't called, even after the charges against Armstead were dismissed.

"When the police arrested him, they had him committed to a mental institution up North. So, they are aware of his mental state which is why I am so upset that no one called me before they released him," she said in a post on Facebook. "I waited hours to make sure I would be there to take him home, but after waiting from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the morning, an officer finally told me he had been released hours ago."

Richardson said she is worried Armstead might get hurt. His family hasn't heard from him since he was released.

The pastor asked anyone who knows where he is to call her at 773-426-6834.