Marni Yang in court continuing bid to overturn murder conviction for death of former Bear Shaun Gayle's girlfriend

Marni Yang in court continuing bid to overturn murder conviction
Marni Yang is back in court Monday for an evidentiary hearing, expected to last two days, in her latest attempt to appeal her murder conviction for the death of former Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle's girlfriend.

Yang is serving a double life sentence for the shooting death of Rhoni Reuter and her unborn child in 2007. Reuter was found dead in her Deerfield condo that October.

At the time she was Gayle's girlfriend. Prosecutors say Yang and Gayle were also romantically involved, and she was jealous of Reuter.

Yang was convicted in 2011. In court, prosecutors played a recording her confessing to the crime to a friend who was wearing a wire.

Yang's attorneys have claimed the confession came as their client tried to protect others from being arrested, and that they ignored evidence showing she was innocent.

Yang's attorneys announced they would appeal her conviction in 2023. 

