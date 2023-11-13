Marni Yang, convicted in murder of former Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle's girlfriend, to appeal in court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman trying to prove she is innocent after a murder conviction more than a decade ago will be back in court on Monday.

The murder victim was the pregnant girlfriend of a former Chicago Bear.

As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, Marni Yang is now over 10 years into that double life sentence. Attorneys continuing to argue her innocence now granted a post-conviction hearing expected for Monday.

Yang was convicted in 2011 in the death of Rhoni Reuter - the pregnant girlfriend of former Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle.

Reuter was found shot to death in her Deerfield home. Prosecutors say Yang and Gayle were romantically involved and she was jealous of Reuter.

Previously in court, they played a recording of Yang confessing to the crime to a friend in an undercover recording.

Her attorneys claimed that the confession came as Yang tried to protect others from being convicted.

They say the state has ignored new evidence proving she was not the killer.

Yang is expected inside a Lake County courtroom at 2 p.m.

Reuter's family believes she is guilty.