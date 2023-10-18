Watch CBS News
Courthouse in Chicago suburb opening new center for domestic violence survivors

By Jeramie Bizzle

MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) -- A new domestic violence survivor center is opening at the Markham courthouse.

More than 65,000 domestic violence incidents are reported each year in Illinois. That number is likely higher as many survivors do not report abuse.

The new center aims to be a safe place for families who need to file an order of protection or meet with an advocate.

There will be a ribbon cutting there at 10 a.m.

