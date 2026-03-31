Man, woman shot and killed on Chicago's West Side, charges pending against suspect

Charges were pending Tuesday morning against a man accused of shooting and killing a man and woman in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said at 9:42 p.m. Monday, two men — ages 44 and 31 — got into a fight in a home on Washington Boulevard near Francisco Avenue.

Police said one of the older man grabbed a sharp object, and the younger man pulled out a gun and opened fire. The older man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

A 38-year-old woman attempted to intervene, and was taken to the same hospital, where she also died, police said.

The shooter was a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card holder, police said. A gun was recovered at the scene, and the man was taken into custody with charges pending Tuesday morning, police said.