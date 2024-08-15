Chicago police search for man who shot victim, stole bike during robbery on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man wanted for an armed robbery in the Austin neighborhood earlier this month.

The robbery happened in the 5700 block of West Augusta Boulevard. on Aug. 3, just after 4 p.m.

Police say during an argument over the victim's bicycle, the man fired a weapon and struck the victim about his body. The subject then took the victim's bicycle.

The offender was described as an African American man, between 5 feet 8 and 6 feet tall, with a medium build and black dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 4 at 312-746-8253.