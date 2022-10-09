Watch CBS News
Man struck by stray bullet while inside apartment in Humboldt Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot by a stray bullet in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

Police say the man, 40, what inside his apartment when he suffered a gunshot wound to the body.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 12:55 PM

