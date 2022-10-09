Man struck by stray bullet while inside apartment in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot by a stray bullet in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.
Police say the man, 40, what inside his apartment when he suffered a gunshot wound to the body.
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody.
Area Five Detectives are investigating.
