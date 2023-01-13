Man, 80, struck and killed by car while walking dog in Algonquin

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (CBS) – A man is killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking his dog in Algonquin Thursday night.

Officers responded to a report of a car versus pedestrian accident in the eastbound lanes of Route 62 around 8:07 p.m.

Witnesses say the victim, an 80-year-old man of Carpentersville, was walking southbound with his dog when he was struck. Further information says eastbound traffic had the green light when the accident occurred.

The pedestrian was wearing non-contrasting dark clothing and was not within a crosswalk, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in Huntley where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, a 48-year-old man of Lake in the Hills, was not injured.

Both lanes of Route 62 from Compton Drive to Route 25 were closed for three hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone having witnessed this collision is encouraged to contact the Algonquin Police Department at 847-658-4531.